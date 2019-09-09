Jayawickrama Perera appears before PCoI

September 9, 2019   12:09 pm

Minister of Buddhasasana & Wayamba Development Gamini Jayawickrama Perera has appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges.

The Minister appeared before the Commission to record a statement with regard to an investigation on financial fraud in the Mahapola Board of Trustees.

However, Minister Jayawickrama Perera had requested the Commission give him another date to submit the relevant documents on the matter.

Accordingly, Perera has been asked to appear before the Presidential Commission with the relevant documents on the 17th of September.

