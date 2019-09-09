-

Ajith Rohana Colonne, the former Deputy Director and Advisor on Intelligence Analysis at the State Intelligence Service, stated that he rejects the charges against intelligence units following the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking at a forum of the National People’s Movement held in Kurunegala, he stated that the main reason behind the Easter attacks is the lack of a national security policy.

He pointed out that although intelligence officers have performed their duties to the letter, those who have to act on it afterward had neglected their responsibilities.

Therefore, he completely rejects the claim that such a catastrophe was caused by disabling the intelligence services.

Stating that Intelligence officers are fully committed to the execution of government orders, Colonne claimed that these attacks happened on the need of someone.

No intelligence officer wanted to see these attacks happen, he added.