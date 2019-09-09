Two Indians arrested over illegal business

-

Two Indians, who had engaged in business breaching the immigration and emigration rules, were taken into naval custody during a special raid carried out at the Lankapatuna area in Trincomalee, yesterday (08).

The two Indians who had arrived in Sri Lanka on tourist visa had been selling textile items in the Lankapatuna area, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Along with the suspects, 41 salwars found in the possession of them were also taken into naval custody.

The apprehended persons were identified as the residents of Tamil Nadu in India.

The suspects, along with the stock of salwar, have been handed over to Lankapatuna Police for legal action.