19 university students arrested over ragging incident further remanded

The 19 students of the University of Ruhuna who were arrested recently over a ragging incident have been further remand until the 23rd of September.

They were produced before the Chief Magistrate of Isuru Nettikumara today (09).

The suspected students were taken into custody on the 6th of August over inhumane ragging of a freshman of the Ruhuna University.

The student, who was allegedly ragged, had released a video on social media about his harassment and subsequently revealed the incident through a press conference.

Accordingly, the police arrested 19 students of the Ruhuna University including the President of the Student Union at the University.