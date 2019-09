-

An 18-hour water cut will be experienced in several areas in the country tomorrow (10), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will be in effect from 9 am tomorrow morning.

Accordingly, Wattala-Mabola, Ja-Ela, Katunayaka-Seeduwa, areas under Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha, and several places in Gampaha will be affected by the water cut.