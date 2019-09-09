FSP names Duminda Nagamuwa as Presidential Candidate

-

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has named the party’s Propaganda Secretary Duminda Nagamuwa as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

This was announce during the FSP rally which is currently underway in Colombo.

Nagamuwa had also contested at the 2015 presidential elections under an alliance formed by several leftist parties.

He joins Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) as the only presidential candidates named by political parties so far.