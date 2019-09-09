Ajith P. Perera submits explanation on disciplinary action

-

United National Party (UNP) Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera has submitted a written explanation to the party Headquarters with regard to the disciplinary inquiry filed against him.

Reportedly, the Minister had submitted the explanation to the Administrative Director of the party this morning (09).

Speaking to the Media Minister Perera stated that supporting Minster Sajith Premadasa cannot be a reason to hold a disciplinary action against him.

The UNP had decided to launch disciplinary inquiries against ministers Ajith P. Perera and Sujeewa Senasinghe for criticizing the party’s leadership and its decisions.

The respective letters sent to the Ministers state that the two Non-Cabinet Ministers have criticized the United National Party, the UNP leadership, the UNP Working Committee, the party’s programs and activities.

It further states that as members and parliamentarians of the party they have thereby violated several clauses in the constitution of the party.

Ministers Perera and Senasinghe were instructed to submit their explanations to the UNP General Secretary before September 09.

However, Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe has yet to come forward to provide an explanation for the matter.