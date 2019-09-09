Renewed interest in Swedish travel market on Sri Lanka

-

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm, in partnership with Emirates and Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Sweden Chapter, organized an interactive session on Sri Lanka tourism for the Swedish travel companies and travel writers on 04 September at the Embassy.

The purpose of the event was to provide updated information to the Swedish travel industry representatives and writers about the security situation in Sri Lanka and the importance of promoting Sri Lanka as an attractive travel destination.

During his speech, Ambassador Sudantha Ganegama Arachchi indicated to the participants that Sri Lanka Government has taken every measure to improve the security situation and prevent similar incidents in the country and assured that Sri Lanka is a safe destination to travel. He invited the Swedish companies to work together with the Embassy to promote Sri Lanka tourism. He outlined the future promotion plans which include familiarization tours, digital marketing campaigns, and events in regional cities.

In their remarks, Secretary-General of the Sweden Sri Lanka Business Council, Leif Ohlson and Vice Chairperson of PATA, Lena Skogström highlighted as to why Sri Lanka is a unique travel destination for Swedes who annually look for new travel destinations.

Commercial Secretary of the Embassy, Yasoji Gunawardana, presented updated information on Sri Lanka tourism and invited the renowned Swedish travel writer, Christian Muda to share his recent travel experiences in Sri Lanka. He stated Sri Lanka is a safe destination and can offer diverse travel options to the Swedish travelers who seek new experiences. Country Manager for Emirates also made a presentation about the airline and its facilities.

The travel representatives at the event said that there is a renewed interest in the Swedish travel market about Sri Lanka and they receive new inquires. According to a leading travel company in Sweden, Sri Lanka remains within the top 10 favorite travel destinations among Swedes in the coming winter season.

The event concluded with a Q&A session and a raffle draw which was followed by a dinner reception.