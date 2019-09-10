IUSF Convener resigns citing FSP interferences

-

The Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Maheel Bandara Dehideniya has resigned from his post of the union.

Posting a Facebook post on the resignations, he explained the reasons behind his departure through a YouTube video.

Dehideniya accuses the Frontline Socialist Party of interfering with the activities of the Federation and use of the Federation for propaganda purposes.

However, Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thero, who was appointed as the new Convener of the IUSF, rejects his predecessor’s claims.

Meanwhile, the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has named a candidate of their own to contest at the upcoming Presidential election.

The FSP has nominated the party’s Propaganda Secretary Duminda Nagamuwa as their presidential candidate.