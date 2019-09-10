IUSF Convener resigns citing FSP interferences

IUSF Convener resigns citing FSP interferences

September 9, 2019   11:31 pm

-

The Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Maheel Bandara Dehideniya has resigned from his post of the union.

Posting a Facebook post on the resignations, he explained the reasons behind his departure through a YouTube video.

Dehideniya accuses the Frontline Socialist Party of interfering with the activities of the Federation and use of the Federation for propaganda purposes.

However, Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thero, who was appointed as the new Convener of the IUSF, rejects his predecessor’s claims.

Meanwhile, the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has named a candidate of their own to contest at the upcoming Presidential election.

The FSP has nominated the party’s Propaganda Secretary Duminda Nagamuwa as their presidential candidate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories