Afternoon thundershowers expected over next few days

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

The Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central and Central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.