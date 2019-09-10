Shantha Bandara insistent on fight for UPFA MP seat

-

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) member Shantha Bandara says that he hopes to discuss and take further action over not appointing him to the vacant UPFA Kurunegala District MP seat.

The District Returning Officer of Kurunegala has appointed H. M. D. B. Herath to fill in the MP seat made vacant by the demise of MP Salinda Dissanayake.

The gazette notification on the relevant notification was issued yesterday (09).

However, according to Shantha Bandara new appointment to the vacant UPFA Kurunegala District MP seat is against the law.

Last month, Bandara resigned from his post as a National List Member of Parliament with the hope of returning to the parliament via the preferential votes list to honor the trust placed on him by the Kurunegala public at the last general election.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Bandara said he would discuss the matter with the UPFA members and seek further action.