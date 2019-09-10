Suspect held as navy foils illegal migration attempt

September 10, 2019   11:47 am

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended a suspect during a search conducted at Madagalthurai in Jaffna.

The Northern Naval Command during a search carried out in Madagalthurai area on Monday (09) interrogated a suspicious person and it was revealed that he was attempting to illegally migrate to India via sea route. 

Further, the suspect had Indian currency worth Rs 3,650 and a mobile phone, the navy said.

The apprehended person along with foreign currency and mobile phone was handed over to the Illawalai Police Station for onward legal action. 

