Administrative Service & university non-academic staffs on strike

-

Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) has launched a 48-hours token strike.

Secretary of SASA Rohana de Silva said the administrative officers would refrain from reporting to work (10) and tomorrow (11) by calling in sick.

The strike is based on several demands including salary anomalies and the arbitrary interferences that the administrative officers have to face when making independent decisions.

Approximately 3,000 administrative officers have joined the token strike and they have planned to conduct a protest in front of the Ministry of Public Administration tomorrow.

The SASA pointed out that the operations at the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Department of Registration of Persons, Department of Pensions and Department of Motor Traffic as well as at every Divisional Secretariats and District Secretariats in the country will come to a temporary halt due to the token strike.



Meanwhile, the non-academic staffs at government universities have also launched an indefinite strike action starting from today (10).

The media secretary of University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC) K.L.D.J. Richmond said 24 trade unions resorted to a strike action over several demands including salaries-related issued.