Bloemendhal Sanka remanded after surrendering to court

Notorious underworld figure Sanka Shirantha alias “Bloemendhal Sanka” has been remanded until September 24 after he surrendered before the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

He had reportedly returned to the country from India last night and had surrendered to the court today (10).

The prominent underworld leader had been wanted in connection with murder and had been in hiding in India.

In March, it was reported that ‘Bloemendhal Sanka’ had been arrested by Indian security forces at Thangappa Nagar in Tamil Nadu, along with another Sri Lankan.

As per reports by Indian media, the arrests were made during a raid conducted by the Kenikarai Police in Ramanathapuram, based on a tip-off received by them, for remaining in India breaching immigration and emigration laws.

‘Bloemendhal Sanka’ had obtained a fake Indian identification card, identifying himself as ‘Kumar’ from an area in Tamil Nadu, it said.