Severe lightning expected at several provinces

Severe lightning expected at several provinces

September 10, 2019   01:22 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory on severe lighting for Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, it said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories