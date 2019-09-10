Severe lightning expected at several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory on severe lighting for Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas, it said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.