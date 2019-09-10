TISL files complaints against 8 cabinet ministers

-

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has filed a complaint with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (10) against 8 members of the Cabinet of Ministers had not submitted their Declarations of Assets & Liabilities for 2018/19, as at 20 August 2019.

Cabinet Ministers are required to submit their declarations to the Presidential Secretariat under section 4(a)(ii) of the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Law.

However, according to the Presidential Secretariat’s response to a Right to Information application filed by TISL on 28 August, eight Cabinet Ministers had not submitted their asset declaration as of 20 August 2019.

According to the TISL Cabinet Ministers Navin Dissanayake, Harin Fernando, Mano Ganesan, M.H.A. Haleem, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Ravi Karunanayake, Gayantha Karunathilaka, and Sajith Premadasa, have not submitted their Declarations of Assets & Liabilities.

TISL stated that the non-declaration of assets and liabilities amounts to an offense punishable by a fine not exceeding Rs.1000 and/or a prison term of up to one year.

Speaking following the filing of the complaint, TISL Executive Director Asoka Obeyesekere said, “whilst several members of parliament have already gone beyond legal requirements to publicly disclose their asset declarations (available at www.tisrilanka.org/MPassets), it is important that those who have neglected their responsibility are held to account”.

Obeyesekere added, “TISL has also requested the same information from the Presidential Secretariat and the Office of the Speaker, to identify Non-Cabinet, State and Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament who have not submitted their asset declarations and we will be taking appropriate action when such information is received”.

TISL stated that as the sole entity empowered to initiate action under the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Law, they have requested CIABOC to exercise its powers to ensure that this complaint is investigated and that prosecutions are undertaken where necessary.