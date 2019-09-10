Dates set to consider petitions against presidential pardon for Gnanasara Thero

-

The Supreme Court has set dates to consider 2 petitions filed against the presidential pardon granted for Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero.

The petitions were filed by Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of the missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda and the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA).

The petitioners claim that the president’s decision to grant presidential pardon to release Gnanasara Thero is against the Constitution.

The 2 petitions were called before the judge bench comprising of Justices Sisira de Abrew, Prasanna Jayawardena, and Vijith Malalgoda, who declared that the petitions would be considered on the 5th of December.

The petitioners pointed out that the Court of Appeal sentenced Galagoda Atte Thero to six-years of rigorous imprisonment over a case of contempt of court.

The President’s decision to grant a general pardon to a person sentenced to such imprisonment is unconstitutional, states the petitioners.

Therefore, the petitioners are seeking a court order ruling the decision to grant presidential pardon has violated their fundamental rights.