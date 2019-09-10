Somudra Avijan bids farewell after successful tour

September 10, 2019   06:46 pm

The Bangladesh Navy ship ‘Somudra Avijan’ which arrived Sri Lanka on 7th September, departed the port of Colombo, today (10). 

Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval traditions.

The crew members of the ship who were on a four-day tour took part in several programs including sports, cultural events and visits to interesting places of Sri Lanka, organized by Sri Lanka Navy, during their stay on the island.

The mutual cooperation between the Navies of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was enhanced by this goodwill tour while exchanging the professional experience, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

