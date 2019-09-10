Health trade unions stage protest before Kalubowila hospital

Health trade unions stage protest before Kalubowila hospital

September 10, 2019   07:13 pm

-

The All Ceylon ‘Suwa Sewa’ Association launched a protest action this afternoon (10) based on several demands.

The protest was staged before the Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila Hospital).

Several trade unions of the health sector including the All Ceylon ‘Suwa Sewa’ Association joined in the protest.

The protest was based on 12 issues in the health sector including the provision of a uniform allowance, halting the cutback of the weekly breaks, payment of salary arrears and payment of Rs 2000/- as special allowance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories