Health trade unions stage protest before Kalubowila hospital

The All Ceylon ‘Suwa Sewa’ Association launched a protest action this afternoon (10) based on several demands.

The protest was staged before the Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila Hospital).

Several trade unions of the health sector including the All Ceylon ‘Suwa Sewa’ Association joined in the protest.

The protest was based on 12 issues in the health sector including the provision of a uniform allowance, halting the cutback of the weekly breaks, payment of salary arrears and payment of Rs 2000/- as special allowance.