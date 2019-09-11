Met. Dept. forecasts afternoon thundershowers for next few days

-

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the next few days.

Hence the Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Northern and Central provinces and in Hambantota district after 2.00 pm and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.