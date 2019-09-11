Administrative Service & university non-academic staffs strike enters day two

-

The Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) warns that they would resort to indefinite strike action if the authorities fail to resolve their issues within a week.

SASA Secretary Rohana de Silva, speaking on the strike launched yesterday (10), said it is regrettable that no authority decided to intervene to end the trade union action, which brought the operations at the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Department of Registration of Persons, Department of Pensions and Department of Motor Traffic as well as at every Divisional Secretariats and District Secretariats across the country to a temporary halt.

Accordingly, the administrative officers will continue the trade union action today (11) uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the strike action commenced by the non-academic staffs at government universities yesterday (10) has also entered day two.

The media secretary of University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC) K.L.D.J. Richmond no responsible authority has offered them a chance to table their demands and issues.