Environment is destroyed by people with political powers & racketeers - President

President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that the environment in many parts of the world as well as in Sri Lanka is destroyed by racketeers and the people who have political powers.

He made these remarks addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Association of Tropical Biology and Conservation Asia-Pacific Conference held at the MAS Athena, Thulhiriya yesterday (10), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Sirisena has pointed out that maintaining the human beings and the environment in a balanced manner is an essential timely need in order to ensure sustainable human and social existence.

The President has also said that the people living in tropical Asia have a vital role to play in the global sustainability environment management process. The reason is that it is geographically and economically rich in natural resources and biodiversity, including many species of agricultural value. The President has added that the re-plantation of isolated forests would help to conserve these isolated forests and ensure the future survival of the flora and fauna.

A strong deliberation has already been built up in tropical countries on the importance of protecting the biodiversity, hence, hosting this landmark event is an achievement of Sri Lanka, President further said.

President has also highlighted on the fact that a large amount of food is being contaminated by animals in Sri Lanka while expressing his expectations on the experts at the conference to pay their keen attention to the matter and to come up with a sustainable solution.

The 13th Asia-Pacific Conference of the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation will continue till September 13th with joint collaboration of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, University of Colombo, Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka and various other private and public sector stakeholders.

President has planted a tree sapling to mark the opening of the event, the PMD said.

State Minister Ajith Manapperuma, Members of the Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake and several other ministerial secretaries, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka Erik Lavertu were among the distinguished gathering.