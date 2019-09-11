Suspect arrested over assault on novice monks remanded

Suspect arrested over assault on novice monks remanded

September 11, 2019   01:14 pm

-

The suspect who was arrested for assaulting two novice Buddhist monks has been remanded until the 24th of September.

The order was delivered by Padaviya Magistrate Harshana de Alwis today (11).

The Horowpathana Police had apprehended the suspect, Gammedde Chaminda Galaboda alias ‘Utiya’ yesterday (10) after identifying him through the video footage of the incident, which was recorded via a mobile phone and widely circulated on social media.

The video showed a man repeatedly slapping and hitting two novice monks over an apparent issue over some money.

