18,000kg of refuse tea haul seized at Wattala

September 11, 2019   02:51 pm

A suspect has been arrested along with 18,000kg of refuse tea in a raid carried out by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

The OCPD officers had raided a warehouse owned by a private company at Sri Wickrama Road in Wattala at around 4.30 pm last evening (10).

Two scales have also been seized along with the massive refuse tea haul.

The suspect aged 50, who was identified as a resident of Welamboda area, was handed over to the custody of Wattala Police.

He was released on police bail and was presented before Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (11).

Wattala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

