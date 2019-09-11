AG files indictment in Rathupaswala shooting case

-

The Attorney General has filed indictment in the Rathupaswala shooting case, before the Trial-at-Bar at the Gampaha High Court, the Coordinating Officer of Attorney General Nishara Jayaratne said.

Last month Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya appointed a Trial-at-Bar consisting High Court Judges Menaka Wijesundara (President), Nimal Ranaweera and Nishantha Hapuarachchi to hear the Rathupaswala case, considering the Attorney General’s request.

On the 1st of August in 2013, army personnel opened fire at unarmed locals at Weliweriya, killing three and injuring several others, as they protested against a factory which they said polluted their groundwater.