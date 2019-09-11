AG files indictment in Rathupaswala shooting case

AG files indictment in Rathupaswala shooting case

September 11, 2019   03:08 pm

-

The Attorney General has filed indictment in the Rathupaswala shooting case, before the Trial-at-Bar at the Gampaha High Court, the Coordinating Officer of Attorney General Nishara Jayaratne said.

Last month Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya appointed a Trial-at-Bar consisting High Court Judges Menaka Wijesundara (President), Nimal Ranaweera and Nishantha Hapuarachchi to hear the Rathupaswala case, considering the Attorney General’s request.

On the 1st of August in 2013, army personnel opened fire at unarmed locals at Weliweriya, killing three and injuring several others, as they protested against a factory which they said polluted their groundwater.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories