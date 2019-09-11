UNF parties not briefed on details of Ranil-Sajith meeting - Hakeem

-

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) says the political parties affiliated to the United National Front (UNF) have not yet been briefed on the details of the crucial discussion held between the UNP leader PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and deputy leader Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The SLMC leader Minister Rauff Hakeem said his party is of the view that the presidential candidate to be nominated from the UNP must be a winnable candidate.

The decision that would be made by the leaders of UNF’s minor parties will be tabled at a future meeting of the party, Minister Hakeem added.

The decision of the UNP on the presidential candidate will also be discussed at length with the party leaders, he continued.