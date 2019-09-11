UNF parties not briefed on details of Ranil-Sajith meeting - Hakeem

UNF parties not briefed on details of Ranil-Sajith meeting - Hakeem

September 11, 2019   04:27 pm

-

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) says the political parties affiliated to the United National Front (UNF) have not yet been briefed on the details of the crucial discussion held between the UNP leader PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and deputy leader Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The SLMC leader Minister Rauff Hakeem said his party is of the view that the presidential candidate to be nominated from the UNP must be a winnable candidate.

The decision that would be made by the leaders of UNF’s minor parties will be tabled at a future meeting of the party, Minister Hakeem added.

The decision of the UNP on the presidential candidate will also be discussed at length with the party leaders, he continued.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories