SLC advised to reassess security situation in Pakistan ahead of tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has sought the assistance of the Sri Lankan Government to conduct a ‘Reassessment’ of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the National Team’s planned tour to Pakistan, the SLC said today (11) issuing a media release.

The decision was taken following a warning, the SLC received from the Prime Minister’s Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.

Accordingly, the warning highlights that the Prime Minister’s Office has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on the Sri Lankan team while touring Pakistan.

Hence, the has been advised to take extreme care, and ‘reassess’ the situation, before embarking on the said tour.