Pulasthi set off to Polonnaruwa on maiden run

The Pulathisi Intercity train service from Colombo Fort to Polonnaruwa commenced its maiden run today (11).

President Maithripala Sirisena joined the inaugural of Pulathisi train and travelled from Fort to Maradana Railway Station.

The Pulathisi Intercity train will commute between Fort and Polonnaruwa railway station from 3.00 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. The return journey will commence at 3.45 a.m. and conclude at 9.06 a.m. It will make stops at Kurunegala, Maho, Kekirawa, Habarana and Hingurakgoda railway stations.

Pulathisi is an S-13 Grade, a luxury train which fulfils the long-felt need for a special train service between Colombo and Polonnaruwa, the President’s Media Division said.

The President, who travelled by Pulathisi to Mardana, had inspected the main control room at the Maradana Railway Station.

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, State Minister Ashoka Abeysinghe, Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Sandhu and several other invitees were present on this occasion.