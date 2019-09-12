- Togo & Sri Lanka keen on expanding trade relations

President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit, yesterday (11) called on President Maithripala Sirisena.

The two leaders have discussed at length on expanding trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The Togolese President stated that he would take part in a meeting with the leading entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka today (12) and invite them for new investment opportunities in Togo, especially the garment sector.

The Togolese President commended his Sri Lanka counterpart for the successful measures taken to curb the terrorist activities within a very short time period after the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Mr Eyadéma stated that he expects to speak up about the progress Sri Lanka has achieved in its fight against terrorism when he addresses the international conference on global terrorism that will commence this Saturday.

President Sirisena, in response, has told his Togolese counterpart that Sri Lanka is keen on forming strong trade ties with African countries.

The Togolese President arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 5.30 pm in a special aircraft accompanied by a delegation of 35 envoys.

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga warmly welcomed the Togolese President at the airport.

The Togolese delegation will return to their motherland tomorrow (13).