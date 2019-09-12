Heavy rainfall expected within next 24 hours

-

Heavy rains of about 100mm-150mm will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western provinces and in Galle & Matara districts within next 24 hours, the Disaster Management Center has cautioned.

The Meteorology Department said there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.