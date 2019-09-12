President instructs expedition & enactment of laws to curb terrorism

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to expedite amending existing laws and to enact new laws to prevent terrorism.

The President stated this during the progress review meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security held yesterday (11) at the Parliamentary premises.

Addressing the meeting, the President has emphasized that the decisions concerning national security must not be delayed under any circumstances.

The President stated that the Attorney General has informed him that it is in his discretion to attend the Special Parliament Select Committee probing Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, Parliamentarians Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Ajith P. Perera, and Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, the Secretary Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces were also present at the review meeting.