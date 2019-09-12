Water cut for several areas including Ragama, Wattala

-

The water supply for Ragama, Wattala and some other nearby areas have been suspended until 1.00 pm this evening (12), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, Wattala, Mabola, Ja-Ela and Katunayake-Seeduwa urban council limits, Pradeshiya Sabha limits of Wattala, Mahara and Ja-Ela as well as a part of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha limits will be affected by the water cut.

An 18-hour water cut was imposed on these areas on Tuesday (10) for the restoration of a pipeline, however, a burst in the said pipeline had forced the Water Board to suspend the water supply again today.