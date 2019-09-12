SriLankan bans older 15-inch MacBook Pro on flight
September 12, 2019 04:06 pm
SriLankan Airlines has says that older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units will not be allowed in as checked- in or carry-on luggage due to a safety risk announced by the Apple Inc.
The company announced that in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.
The affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.
SriLankan Airlines, as a safety measure, has requested the passengers to verify with Apple whether their devices are affected by the recall.
The passengers, upon check-in, will be requested to produce such verifications or proof that the battery has been replaced.
In the absence of such verification, their devices will not be allowed in as checked- in or carry-on luggage, SriLankan Airlines stressed.
In order to verify such devices, the users are urged to follow the link Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program.
The passengers can contact the 24-hour Contact Centre of SriLankan Airlines for more information: +94117771979.