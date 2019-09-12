Appeals Court orders to acquit Gotabaya and others from Avant-Garde case

-

The Court of Appeal today directed the Colombo Magistrate’ Court to acquit all accused including former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Avant-Garde case filed by the Bribery Commission.

Earlier today the Court of Appeal had also allowed the revision application filed by former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Avant-Garde floating armoury case, setting aside the order of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The order was delivered by Appeals Court Judges Achala Wengappuli and Arjuna Obeysekara today (12).

The Bribery Commission had filed the case against Rajapaksa alleging that he had incurred a loss of Rs 11.4 billion to the government by approving the maintenance of the floating armoury owned by Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Limited.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had rejected the preliminary objections raised by the former Defence Secretary challenging the allegations levelled against him by the Bribery Commission.

He then lodged a revision application stating that the rejection of his preliminary objections is unlawful, which was allowed by the Appeals Court to proceed today.