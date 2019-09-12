Mock hostage rescue operation carried out at Ibbankatuwa

-

Sri Lanka’s elite tri-forces personnel carried out a 5-hour long mock operation in the ongoing Field Training Exercise (FTX) ‘Cormorant Strike - 2019’ in the Ibbankatuwa Reservoir surroundings near Dambulla - Kurunegala main road this morning (12).

The mock operation involved troops storming an islet inside the Reservoir where terrorists were holding a team of Tourist Board officials to ransom.

3 Commando Regiment troops, skilled in Halo Casting and Combat Diving techniques, Sri Lanka Navy’s 4R Life-saving Unit, together with the assistance of one MI 17 Helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force in covert operations reached the islet secretly and secured the release of hostages unharmed after gunning down all 6 terrorists, including their leader, Rambo, who were holding them incommunicado, the Sri Lanka Army’s media unit said.

After their rescue those hostages were airlifted to Vavuniya, the release said.