A woman took the knife to her husband’s private parts and neck while he was sleeping in their rented home in Meru near Ipoh in Malaysia on Thursday morning (Sept 12).

Acting Ipoh OCPD Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said in the incident which happened at around 12.36am, the victim, a Sri Lankan national aged 40, was left with serious injuries.

“Early investigation at the crime scene uncovered a weapon believed to be the knife used in the attack.

“Police are also actively looking for the suspect, the victim’s wife, who is also a Sri Lankan national.

“He is in a stable condition and is being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,” he told reporters.

Supt Nordin said the case was being investigated under the Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994. – Bernama

-Agencies