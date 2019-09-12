Malaysian cops looking for Sri Lankan woman who slashed husbands private parts, neck

Malaysian cops looking for Sri Lankan woman who slashed husbands private parts, neck

September 12, 2019   11:09 pm

-

A woman took the knife to her husband’s private parts and neck while he was sleeping in their rented home in Meru near Ipoh in Malaysia on Thursday morning (Sept 12).

Acting Ipoh OCPD Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said in the incident which happened at around 12.36am, the victim, a Sri Lankan national aged 40, was left with serious injuries.

“Early investigation at the crime scene uncovered a weapon believed to be the knife used in the attack.

“Police are also actively looking for the suspect, the victim’s wife, who is also a Sri Lankan national.

“He is in a stable condition and is being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,” he told reporters.

Supt Nordin said the case was being investigated under the Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994. – Bernama

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories