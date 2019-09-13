Showers expected to continue during next few days

-

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Central and Northern provinces after 2.00 p.m. and fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.