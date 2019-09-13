Manoj Sirisena appointed to fill Gajadeeras vacancy in Parliament

September 13, 2019   11:37 am

-

Southern Provincial Council (SPC) member Manoj Sirisena has been appointed to fill the vacant Parliament seat following the demise of MP Chandrasiri Gajadeera.

The Elections Commission said the gazette notification regarding the relevant appointment was issued yesterday (12).

Manoj Sirisena is in the forefront among the candidates of the previous General Election who were not elected from the UPFA list for Matara District.

He also served as the Southern Province Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Social and Cultural Affairs, Public Welfare, Probation and Child Services, Home Economics, Housing and Development and Labour and Employment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories