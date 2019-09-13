Seven Pakistanis sentenced to life by Lankan court for drug trafficking

-

Seven Pakistani nationals including one female, who were convicted of smuggling heroin into Sri Lanka, have been sentenced to life by the Negombo High Court, the Police Media Spokesperson’s office said in a release.

The Police Narcotics Bureau had taken the suspects into custody under the charges of importing, possession and trafficking heroin.

The convicts include four Pakistani suspects who were arrested by the Customs officers and later handed over to the PNB for investigations.

The Negombo High Court had delivered the verdict after all seven of them pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Convicted Pakistani suspects are as follows:

Andul Kashif: Smuggling in 425g of heroin into Sri Lanka on the March 13th, 2016

Khan Abbas: Smuggling in 8kg 628g of heroin into Sri Lanka on April 5th, 2016

Ikram Muhammed: Smuggling in 973g into the country on May 14th 2017

Muhammed Nadeem: Smuggling in 1kg 26g of heroin on May 26th, 2017

Qadir Sahabzada: Smuggling in 136g of heroin into Sri Lanka on August 7th, 2017

Shakir Muhammed: Smuggling in 376g of heroin into Sri Lanka on the 7th of August 2017

Qadir Faiza Ali: Smuggling in 82g of heroin into Sri Lanka on the 7th of August 2017

The suspects are imprisoned at the Negombo Prison.