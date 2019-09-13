Must give international-level English education for students  Sajith

Must give international-level English education for students  Sajith

September 13, 2019   02:31 pm

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says the field of education must adapt to the modern development trends.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Hindu National School in Rajawella, Kandy.

The number of school children in Sri Lanka, the backbone of the country who will be taking over the country’s future, stands over 4.4 million, the minister said while emphasizing on giving them the best possible education. 

The minister also said modern trends of development of the world, such as information technology, innovation and computer science sectors must be given prominence.

It is essential that school children receive English language knowledge of international level, Premadasa further pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories