Must give international-level English education for students  Sajith

Minister Sajith Premadasa says the field of education must adapt to the modern development trends.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Hindu National School in Rajawella, Kandy.

The number of school children in Sri Lanka, the backbone of the country who will be taking over the country’s future, stands over 4.4 million, the minister said while emphasizing on giving them the best possible education.

The minister also said modern trends of development of the world, such as information technology, innovation and computer science sectors must be given prominence.

It is essential that school children receive English language knowledge of international level, Premadasa further pointed out.