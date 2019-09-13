-

The father and brother of notorious underworld figure Kanjipani Imran and four others, who were arrested yesterday (12), have been remanded till September 25th under the orders of Gall Magistrate.

They were arrested after they were caught attempting to hand him two mobile phones and two phone chargers concealed in a lunch box at the Boossa Prison.

Six relatives of Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ including his brother and his father had visited the inmate at the Boossa Prisons yesterday (12), along with visitors for other inmates at the prison.

During their interactions, Kanjipani Imran’s visitors had attempted to secretly hand him the mobiles phones and charges which were hidden in a lunch box.