Postal vote applications for Elpitiya PS poll ends today

-

Accepting the applications for Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election’s postal voting will conclude with effect from midnight today (13).

Accordingly, all public officers and employees, principals, teachers, employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), members of the Armed Forces, Police and Civil Defence Force stationed in various parts of the country, employees of the Railway Department who are registered as voters in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha area or are to be engaged in election duties are eligible for postal voting.

An Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued on September 3rd, confirming that the election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha will take place on October 11, 2019.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the Elections Commission to hold the elections of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha after accepting nominations by Democratic United National Front (DUNF).

According to the 2018 Local Authorities Electoral Register, 53,384 persons are eligible to cast their ballot.