A discussion between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the daughter of late DMK patriarch Muthuvel Karunanidhi, took place this morning (13) at the Temple Trees.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was accompanied by a delegation representing the central government of India and the States of Kerala.

The Indian delegation, recalling the long-standing friendship between the two countries, pointed out that the bilateral relations must be developed further.

PM Wickremesinghe briefed the delegation about the direct flight service that is slated to be launched between four cities in India and Palali Airport in Sri Lanka and the measures taken by the government of Sri Lanka on the project.

Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Rauff Hakeem also joined the discussion.