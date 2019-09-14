Navy declares open two Reverse Osmosis plants

September 14, 2019   10:13 am

-

Sri Lanka Navy has declared open two Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants established in Nikaweratiya and Mahawa areas yesterday (13).

The event was held under the patronage of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.

Accordingly, one RO plant is established at Diullegoda MV in Nikaweratiya and the other RO plant is located at Maningamuwa Village in Mahawa, which were built by SL Navy with the funds provided by the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease, were declared open by the Commander of the Navy.

The occasion at Diullegoda Maha Vidyalaya was attended by Commander Northwestern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera and other naval officers, the Principal and staff members, school children and their parents. Residents of Maningamuwa village and a large number of other villagers participated in the opening at Maningamuwa.

The Navy, partnering with the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease, is determined to install more RO plants in areas where a high prevalence of kidney disease is recorded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories