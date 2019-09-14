Patriotism doesnt mean harming devotees of other religions  Sajith

September 14, 2019   06:04 pm

Minister Sajith Premadasa says patriotism does not mean destroying Islamic, Hindu, Christian, Catholic devotees.

He stated this addressing an event held in Anuradhapura.

Referring to himself as a person without pretence, the Housing & Construction Minister said he is a real patriotic person.

The minister asked the country’s citizens to gear themselves up for a new Sri Lanka following the last two months of this year.

A country without racism and terrorism would be established under him, Premadasa said adding that he would also identify the factors that give originate terrorism and find ‘remedies’ for them.

