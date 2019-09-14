S.B. to seek legal action against expulsion from SLFP

-

UPFA Parliamentarian S.B. Dissanayake says he intends to take legal action against his membership being suspended from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The membership of five National List Members of Parliament, appointed from Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), will be suspended within the next few days, SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara says.

The parliamentarians in question are Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, S.B. Dissanayake, Dilan Perera and A.H.M. Fowzie.

MPs Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa and A.H.M. Fowzie had pledged support for the United National Party (UNP) while the other three parliamentarians rendered their support for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). Hence, the SLFP decided to take disciplinary action against them.

On September 4th, the SLFP General Secretary announced that the party served disciplinary action letters against these National List MPs. They were given seven days to show cause on the matter. He also pointed out that under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution their membership of the Parliament can also be suspended.