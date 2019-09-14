-

Outgoing Ambassador of Qatar in Sri Lanka, Dr. Rashid bin Shafea Al Marri, today (14) called on President Maithripala Sirisena.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the completion of his assignment as the Ambassador of Qatar in Sri Lanka.

The outgoing ambassador and the President have discussed the matters concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Al Marri also met with Minister of Power and Energy Ravi Karunanayake on Wednesday (11). Recalling his experience over the many years during which he served in the diplomatic service, he appreciated the amicable nature of Sri Lankans.

The outgoing ambassador, during his tenure in Sri Lanka, extended his support for the modernization of the electricity sector and made plans to open up investment opportunities for Sri Lanka in his country.

Minister Karunanayake has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar for years-long commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.