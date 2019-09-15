Showery condition to continue
September 15, 2019 08:23 am
The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during next few days, according to the Meteorology Department.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.
Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m particularly in the Uva, Eastern, Northern, North-Central and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places.
General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.
SEA AREAS
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.
Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.
The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.
Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.