Talks with minor parties highly successful - Sajith

Talks with minor parties highly successful - Sajith

September 15, 2019   11:33 am

-

The Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Minister Sajith Premadasa says that the discussions held with the party leaders of the United National Front (UNF) were highly successful.

He mentioned this commenting to the media following the talks.

Minister Sajith Premadasa held talks with the party leaders of the UNF at the house of Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, last night (14).

At the meeting, the UNP-led coalition has discussed at length on the candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Recently, UNP Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had informed Sajith Premadasa to take a final decision regarding the presidential candidacy after discussing with the minor parties of the UNF.

The meeting last night was held accordingly, stated political sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories