Talks with minor parties highly successful - Sajith

-

The Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Minister Sajith Premadasa says that the discussions held with the party leaders of the United National Front (UNF) were highly successful.

He mentioned this commenting to the media following the talks.

Minister Sajith Premadasa held talks with the party leaders of the UNF at the house of Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, last night (14).

At the meeting, the UNP-led coalition has discussed at length on the candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Recently, UNP Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had informed Sajith Premadasa to take a final decision regarding the presidential candidacy after discussing with the minor parties of the UNF.

The meeting last night was held accordingly, stated political sources.