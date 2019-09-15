No financial crisis if I ran financial ministry  Daya Gamage

-

Minister Daya Gamage says that if the Ministry of Finance was handed over to him there would be no financial crisis in the country.

Charging that the affairs of the Finance Ministry are very ineffective, Minister Gamage says that he would show how to rebuild the economy if the Finance Ministry is assigned under him.

He mentioned this speaking at an event held at the Temple Trees chaired by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Gamage further said that he has never stopped working stating he had no money. He also said that he has never spent money unnecessary as he knows the difficulty of earning money.